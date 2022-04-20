An Ashdown woman died and her passenger was killed about 8:25 p.m. Tuesday in a one-vehicle wreck on Polk County Road 26 near the Oklahoma state line.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Jessica J. Mann, 21 was driving a 2004 GMC Envoy west on the road when it veered off the roadway to the southwest, then re-entered the roadway and crossed to the opposite side, hitting a tree. The vehicle came to a top off the roadway, facing north.
Mann was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger, Andy Arce, 27, of De Queen, was taken by private vehicle to Mena Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Seth K. Smedley investigated the wreck.