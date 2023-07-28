It is with great sadness that the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office and the 8th North Task Force announce the passing of K-9 Pakal.
Pakal, a four-year-old Belgian Malinois, died Thursday of a heat stroke.
Pakal was at home with his handler Kyle Malone. Attempts were made to resuscitate Pakal by CPR while enroute to Byreview Vet Clinic and by Dr. Stroderd once Pakal arrived at the clinic.
The attempts were unsuccessful.
Pakal, a dual-purpose Narcotics Detection, Tracking and Patrol Apprehension K-9, was purchased with Drug Seized funds from the 8th North Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and joined the 8th North Task Force on June 18, 2021.
A memorial service will be held for Pakal at the Hempstead County Sheriff’s office at a later date.