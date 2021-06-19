A convicted murderer from Grant County apparently took his own life Friday at the Varner Supermax Unit.
Christopher Dunn, 41, was found hanged in a locked single-man cell. Correctional officers and medical staff were unable to detect a pulse. Dunn was pronounced dead at 2:21 a.m.
The Arkansas State Police will be conducting an investigation into the death. The Department of Corrections will be conducting an internal investigation into the death.
Dunn was sentenced to life without parole for capital murder in 1998.