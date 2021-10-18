The body of a Warren man was discovered about 7:20 a.m. Monday alongside U.S. 63, approximately four miles south Warren.
Terry Adams, 38, was the victim of an apparent homicide.
Special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division found evidence to indicate Adams had been shot. Agents have begun questioning individuals who may have information about Adams’ death.
Adams’ body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the exact manner and cause of death.