There was no grand prize winner Wednesday of the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

7-8-19-24-28, Powerball 1, Power Play 2x.

There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Tennessee. There were six Match 5 winners of $1 million in California, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, New York and Virginia.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were three Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There was one Match 3 + Power Play winner of $200.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $148 million ($83.1 million cash value).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

2-38-55-57-65, Mega Ball 17, Megaplier 3x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $169 million.

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

