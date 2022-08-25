Three men are facing felony prostitution charges for allegedly arranging to pay for sex with an undercover officer in the TEXarkana Police Department.
Court records show the department made three arrests for solicitation of prostitution on August 17.
Scott Stephenson, 46, of Crossett was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon as well as solicitation. Stephenson allegedly had 2.9 grams of suspected meth and a .40 caliber pistol in his possession when he was taken into custody. He is currently free on bonds totaling $25,000, Bowie County, TX records show.
Jonathan Stone Tindell, 31, was allegedly in possession of 10 grams of cocaine at the time of his arrest for solicitation. He is currently free on bonds totaling $40,000.
James Lloyd, 28, of TexARKana was released August 18 after posting a $10,000 bond on a solicitation charge.
