There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

21-24-36-40-70, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 5x.

There was no Match 5 winner nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were four Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $73 million ($50.4 million cash).

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

1-17-52-58-64, Powerball 1, Power Play 10x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $31 million ($22 million cash).

