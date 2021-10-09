There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
21-24-36-40-70, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 5x.
There was no Match 5 winner nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were four Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $73 million ($50.4 million cash).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
1-17-52-58-64, Powerball 1, Power Play 10x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $31 million ($22 million cash).