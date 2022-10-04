A three-vehicle accident Tuesday on the west side of Pine Bluff killed two Dumas residents.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2015 model Dodge Ram pulled out from the Love’s Truck Stop on U.S. 65 and attempted to make a left-hand turn onto the highway. The pick-up was struck in the southbound lanes by a southbound 1999 Peterbilt truck.
The Peterbilt veered across a center lane and into the northbound lane, where it collided head-on with a northbound 2021 Toyota Rav 4. The Toyota was driven by Clarence Wells, 81. He died at the scene. His passenger, Wanda Wells, 79, died about six hours later at Jefferson Regional Medical Center.
The drivers of the Peterbilt and the Dodge Ram were not injured, and were not identified in the report.
The wreck happened at 10:52 a.m. The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper 1st Class Quincy Harris investigated the wreck.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.