There was no grand prize winner Saturday night of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
35-36-44-45-67, Powerball 14, Power Play 3x.
There were two Match 5 + Power Play winners of $2 million in Missouri and Ohio. There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in New York.
In Arkansas, there were five Match 4 + Power Play winners of $300. There were seven Match 3 + Powerball winnesr of $100. There were six Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners to $300.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $340 million ($178.2 million).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
3-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball 13, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $1.1 billion ($568.7 million cash).