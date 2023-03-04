Christus-St. Michael Health System will break ground on a new emergency center on Tuesday, March 28, at the northeast corner of Gibson Lane and Arista Boulevard in TEXarkana.
Construction on the 12,000-square foot facility will begin after the groundbreaking, with a projected completion date of summer 2024.
The new facility represents an investment of over $17 million and will feature around-the-clock emergency services, including 12 treatment rooms, state-of-the-art full-service imaging, and onsite laboratory services. Additionally, the facility site is designed for easy access and future development.
“The rich history of Christus-St. Michael continues to grow stronger as our healthcare ministry serves the health needs of the four-states region through ongoing investments into growth and technology for our community,” said Jason Adams, president and CEO, Christus-St. Michael Health System. “The new emergency center will complement emergency services provided on the main St. Michael campus and increase our capacity to offer expanded emergency care.”
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at TXKToday .com.