Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Saturday of the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

2-18-56-60-65, Powerball 14, Power Play 3x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Texas.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were five Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were two Match 3 + Power Play winners of $300.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $124 million ($69.7 million cash value).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

6-27-39-38-64, Mega Ball 23, Megaplier 2x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $153 million ($75.8 million cash value).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

