Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced the following appointments of South Arkansas residents.
Dr. Charles Daniels, El Dorado, to the Advisory Council of the Arkansas Arts Council. Appointment expires June 30, 2025. Reappointment.
Addie Edwards, Camden, to the Arkansas State Rehabilitation Council. Appointment expires February 1, 2024. New position.
Judge David Talley, Magnolia, to the Arkansas Public Defender Commission. Appointment expires July 1, 2026. Reappointment.
Charlotte Bradley, Hope, to the Board of Electrical Examiners of the State of Arkansas. Appointment expires June 15, 2025. Reappointment.
John Shepherd, El Dorado, to the Commission on Uniform State Laws. Appointment expires April 30, 2025. Reappointment.
Alan Cansler, Arkadelphia, as a Justice of the Peace for the Hot Spring County Quorum Court, District 9. Appointment expires December 31, 2022. Replaces Ray Cook.
Ronnie Dorsey, De Queen, to the HCAVR Licensing Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2025. Reappointment.
Darrell Loveless, Crossett, to the Arkansas Spinal Cord Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2031. Replaces Ronnie Wheeler.
