There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
6-28-47-58-59, Powerball 18, Power Play 2x.
There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $231 million ($147.5 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
26-42-47-48-63, Mega Ball 21, Megaplier 5x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $81million ($51.5 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.