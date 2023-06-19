A Dierks man died about 12:26 p.m. Monday when the vehicle he was driving collided with the rear of a tractor-trailer.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Gerald Cornish, 69, was driving a 2018 model Nissan west on U.S. 70 east of Dierks (Sevier County). The car hit the back of a 2019 model Freightliner.
Cornish was taken to De Queen Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.
The truck driver was not injured and was not named in the State Police report.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Cpl. Travis Hale investigated the wreck.
