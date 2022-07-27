Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner in Tuesday’s national Mega Millions Lottery, as the next jackpot will soar into rarified billion-dollar-plus figures.

There were nine Match 5 winners of $1 million in California, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey (2), New York (2) and Ohio. There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $3 million in Ohio.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

7-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball 15, Megaplier 3x.

In Arkansas, there were seven Match 4 winners of $500. There were 10 Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,500. There were 20 Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were 31 Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $1.02 billion ($602.5 million cash value).

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

25-37-38-39-65, Powerball 5, Power Play 2x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $145 million ($85.7 million cash value).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

1
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you