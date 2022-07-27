There was no grand prize winner in Tuesday’s national Mega Millions Lottery, as the next jackpot will soar into rarified billion-dollar-plus figures.
There were nine Match 5 winners of $1 million in California, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey (2), New York (2) and Ohio. There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $3 million in Ohio.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
7-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball 15, Megaplier 3x.
In Arkansas, there were seven Match 4 winners of $500. There were 10 Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,500. There were 20 Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were 31 Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $1.02 billion ($602.5 million cash value).
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
25-37-38-39-65, Powerball 5, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $145 million ($85.7 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.