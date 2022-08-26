FAYETTEVILLE — Redevelopment of the former Hi-Way Inn property is under way on North College Avenue.
Crews on Tuesday began demolition work at the 0.6-acre site across from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Regional Northwest campus.
The former motel was most recently used as public housing by the Fayetteville Housing Authority, and was scheduled for renovation, but instead was sold by the authority’s development nonprofit to recoup losses related to the pandemic.
The City Council last month approved a rezoning request for the property, which is now owned by AMR Architects.
The Housing Authority in 2019 successfully rezoned the site from a commercial thoroughfare district to a community services district so the former motel rooms could be used for public housing. The community services district allows apartments, but prohibits hotels without a conditional use permit.
