The Arkansas Parole Board has issued its monthly recommendations for pardons and sentence commutations.
South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:
Clark
Tiana S. Faulkner, possession of Schedule II controlled substance-cocaine, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance-marijuana, possession of controlled substance-Schedule I/II, possession of marijuana.
South Arkansas people receiving “Without Merit” recommendations for commutations, listed by county:
Columbia
Desmond Weaver, battery first degree.
Little River
Joshua Gilliam, rape
In Arkansas, the Parole Board has the authority to assist the governor in exercising her authority to grant pardons and commutations.
A commutation is a reduction in a sentence imposed by a court. It may mean either a lesser term of imprisonment, or reduces a sentence to time served.
A pardon is an act of forgiveness issued by the governor for a crime that has been committed. It may be issued to people either in or out of prison.
Commutation or pardon requests deemed by the Parole Board as “With Merit” are formal recommendations to the governor in favor of the request. “Without Merit” recommendations indicate that the board does not approve of the inmate or parolee’s request. The governor has the authority to accept or reject either Parole Board recommendation.