There was no grand prize winner of Friday’s national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
18-38-53-62-64, Mega Ball 20, Megaplier 3x.
There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $3 million in New Mexico.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $52 million ($27.7 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,500. There were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $600.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
2-15-30-35-49, Powerball 6, Power Play 2x.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $51 million ($27.1 million cash).