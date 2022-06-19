Magnolia

There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

10-19-40-45-58, Powerball 25, Power Play 2x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Massachusetts. There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Indiana.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $296 million ($166.1 million cash value).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

20-36-53-56-69, Mega Ball 16, Megaplier 2x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $290 million ($162.3 million cash value).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

