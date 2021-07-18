There was no grand prize winner Saturday night in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
15-22-38-54-66, Powerball 3, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Pennsylvania.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $161 million ($116.1 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
24-25-47-52-57, Mega Ball 24, Megaplier 4x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $128 million ($91.8 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.