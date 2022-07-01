NEW BOSTON, TX -- Hundreds of Bowie County citizens showed Wednesday for juror qualification in a death penalty case stemming from the 2020 killing of a pregnant New Boston mom.
Taylor Rene Parker, 29, aka Taylor Morton and Taylor Waycasey, is accused of attacking 21-year-old Regan Hancock the morning of October 9, 2020 in her home in New Boston where she lived with her husband and daughter. Parker allegedly left Hancock’s body in a grisly crime scene after removing and taking her unborn child, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Hundreds of Bowie County residents were qualified to serve in proceedings before 202nd District Judge John Tidwell at the New Boston High School auditorium. To be qualified, a person must be a resident of Bowie County, have a criminal record free of felony convictions and be able to read and write, for example.
First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp said that of those that qualified, 180 were given dates and times to report in August for individual questioning. If a 12-member jury and several alternates are chosen from the group of 180, jury selection will end. If there are still seats to fill on the jury or for alternate jurors, more of the citizens who have been qualified to serve will be scheduled for individual questioning.
Opening statements are scheduled to begin before Tidwell on September 12 at the Bowie County Courthouse in New Boston.
