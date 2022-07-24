There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
39-41-54-59-62, Powerball 12, Power Play 3x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Florida.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $300. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $130 million ($76.8 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
14-40-60-64-66, Mega Ball 16, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $790 million ($464.4 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.