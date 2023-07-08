There was no grand prize winner of the national Mega Millions lottery on Friday.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
8-10-17-55-66, Mega Ball 3, Megaplier 3x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million California.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $480 million ($240.7 million cash).
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $500. There were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $1,500. There were six Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were eight Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $600.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
17-24-48-62-68, Powerball 23, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $590 million ($304.8 million cash).