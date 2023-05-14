There was no grand prize winner of Saturday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
3-15-20-23-46, Powerball 11, Power Play 2x.
There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in Florida and Pennsylvania.
In Arkansas, there were five Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $135 million ($72.3 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
1-2-23-40-45, Mega Ball 15, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $113 million ($60.3 million cash).