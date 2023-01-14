More than 50 incidents of vehicles stolen and used in connection with ATM theft attempts throughout southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas since January 1, 2020.
For many of these incidents, pickup trucks are targeted and stolen by suspects in order to commit these ATM thefts.
The FBI is asking individuals in southwest Arkansas to take the following steps to help prevent further thefts:
-- Truck owners should ensure they remove keys from their vehicle and lock doors when not in use.
-- Truck owners in Miller County, AR and Bowie County, TX should remain especially vigilant. Over 90% of trucks believed to be associated with these ATM thefts were stolen from those two counties in 2022.
The FBI is asking community members and businesses to report any suspicious activity around ATMs during early morning hours. Many of these thefts occur between 3-5 a.m.
Anyone with information regarding ATM thefts in either Arkansas or Texas may contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.