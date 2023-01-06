The Fayetteville Arts Council chose a Fay Jones theme for a series of medians that will be installed along College Avenue in the coming years.
An upcoming phase of the ongoing overhaul of North College Avenue will include a series of medians, similar to those installed in the downtown Fayetteville area several years ago.
The new medians, however, could include an artistic touch not often seen in typical streetscape designs.
The work, which began in 2018, is part of the 71B Corridor Plan, and includes some major changes to the north-south arterial.
With the majority of through-traffic in Northwest Arkansas now traveling along Interstate 49, city planners have been rethinking the future of the Highway 71B corridor, which includes College Avenue and South School Avenue in Fayetteville. Officials have said the goal is to create safer travel for vehicles, transit, bicyclists, and pedestrians, but also to improve the aesthetic of the road.
Improvements have already been completed from the downtown area north to North Street.
The remaining plan includes two areas: North College Avenue from North Street to the northern city limits near Lake Fayetteville and the mall; and Archibald Yell Boulevard and South School Avenue from Rock Street to Cato Springs Road.
Part of the plan includes incorporating art into the redesign, so the city’s Arts Council last month was asked to weigh in on a theme for the medians, will help guide the design of other elements such as district gateways, bus stops, trail crossings and open spaces that could include larger art installations.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at FayettevilleFlyer .com.