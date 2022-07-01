A Hot Springs man was sentenced Thursday to 216 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release on one count of possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.
U.S. District Court Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Hot Springs.
According to court documents, on February 26, 2019, the Hot Springs Police Department (HSPD) received a complaint concerning a vehicle attempting to ram another vehicle. A HSPD officer responded to the area and was able to observe the vehicle and the altercation. A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle at that time.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Ralph Andrew Stevens, 37. Stevens was questioned and ultimately determined to be on parole through the State of Arkansas. Stevens was searched and officers located a clear drug pipe with white residue in his jacket pocket. Stevens was arrested.
A search of Stevens vehicle resulted in officers locating two loaded firearms, approximately 163 grams of suspected marijuana, approximately 101.8 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Officers also located and seized $3,916 in United States currency.
The suspected methamphetamine was tested by the Drug Enforcement Administration laboratory and confirmed to be not less than 93.56 grams of pure methamphetamine.
U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement.
The Hot Springs Police Department investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan Achorn prosecuted the case.