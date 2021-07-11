Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday across the Four State area.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said the storms will be capable of producing damaging winds and locally heavy rainfall.
At 1:45 a.m. Sunday, the weather service issued a special weather statement including parts of Lafayette and Nevada counties.
Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Whelen Springs to Foreman to 10 miles south of Sawyer. Movement was southeast at 25 mph.
Winds in excess of 35 mph will be possible with these storms.
The system will lower temperatures. Sunday’s high will be near 83. The overnight low will be 67.
Highs will rise above 90 on Wednesday.
No further organized severe weather is anticipated for the rest of next week, but gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall are possible in stronger pop-up afternoon thunderstorms.