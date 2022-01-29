Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

2-15-38-54-65, Powerball 11, Power Play 4x.

There was no Match 5 of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there were four Match 4 + Power Play winners of $400. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were five Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $400.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $113 million ($77.8 million cash value).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

3-16-25-44-55, Mega Ball 13, Megaplier 3x.

A ticket sold at a Woodland Hills, CA, Chevron station won Friday’s $426 million Mega Millions jackpot.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $20 million ($13.7 million cash).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

