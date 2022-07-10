Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

14-22-42-46-52, Powerball 24, Power Play 3x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $56 million ($31.8 million cash value).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

20-36-61-62-69, Mega Ball 20, Megaplier 3x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $440 million ($247.8 million cash value).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

