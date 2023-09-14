One lucky Arkansas Scholarship Lottery player matched all six numbers in the Lucky for Life drawing held Tuesday night to win the grand prize of $365,000 a year for life.
The winning ticket was purchased via the Jackpocket mobile app. The winning numbers for the September 12 draw were 3, 11, 13, 26 and 45, with Lucky Ball 13. The player will have their choice of taking $7,000 a week for life or a lump sum payment of $5.75 million.
“We can’t wait to meet the second person in Arkansas ever to win the Lucky for Life grand prize,” said Eric Hagler, ASL executive director. “We urge players to check their tickets to see if they won.”
Jackpocket allows players to conveniently view an image of their ticket and get notified automatically if they win. They will receive an email from Jackpocket if they are a winner.
The last Lucky for Life winner was from Pine Bluff and claimed his $5.75 million grand prize earlier this year in February. He chose the cash option and selected to remain anonymous.
Retailers receive a 1 percent commission from the sale of winning lottery products.