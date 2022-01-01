There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
2-5-30-46-61, Mega Ball 8, Megaplier 3x.
There were one Match 5 winner of $1 million in North Carolina. There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $3 million in Michigan.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaball + MegaPlay winner of $30,000. There were three Match 4 winners of $500. There were four Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,500. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were seven Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $244 million ($172.5 million cash).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
2-6-9-33-39, Powerball 11, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $500 million ($355.9 million).