Arkansas State Police have arrested Brandon Deandra Knight, 22, of Jacksonville in connection with the mass shooting Saturday at a festival in Dumas.
Knight was taken into custody as he was being released from a Dumas hospital at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday.
He is charged with battery, first degree and aggravated assault.
Knight is being held at the Dumas City Jail and will be scheduled for a first appearance court hearing on Thursday.
Shortly after the shooting that left one man dead, lawmen said they were trying to identify two gunmen who opened fire on one another during the Hood Nic festival.
Cameron Schaffer, 23, of Dumas was killed and 27 were wounded, including five children ages 11 and under.
Col. Bill Bryant, head of the Arkansas State Police, said during a press conference on Sunday afternoon that Schaffer, the dead victim, was not one of the gunmen, Bryant said.
“The bottom line of all this is that two individuals got in a gunfight. There was no mass shooting intended on this. It was two individuals who got into a gunfight and exchanged gunfire in this, and unfortunately, we have multi-victims of the shooting incident,” Bryant said.
Gunfire broke out about 6:50 p.m. Saturday during a car show that was part of the Hood-Nic Festival. The shooting took place in the parking lot of a former Fred’s store on U.S. 65 in Dumas. The parking lot is bounded by a McDonald’s restaurant and a Mad Butcher grocery store.
Videos posted on Facebook showed chaotic scenes. At least 20 gunshots could be heard on one video as people took cover or ran. People were shown in another video, helping a hobbling, wounded man. The same video appeared to show a Dumas Police Department truck carrying people away from the scene. Another video showed people running toward entrances at the nearby Delta Memorial Hospital.
Hood-Nic is an annual event that includes a parade, car-bike show, live music and a grilling contest. It is sponsored by Delta N.E.Y.O., also known as the Hood-Nic Foundation. Hood-Nic is a shortened version of “neighborhood picnic.” The group raises money for first-time college students, tutoring, food backpacks, motivational speakers and other charitable activities.