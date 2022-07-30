The bodies of a Jackson County man and woman were discovered by authorities Friday night after a local fire department extinguished a fire inside a Beedeville residence south of Newport.
Kathy Holloway, 60, and Keith Dewayne Woolbright, 43, were found inside the home at 10214 Arkansas shortly after 8:30 p.m. Both resided at the residence.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department has requested the Arkansas State Police to investigate the deaths.
The manner and cause of the deaths will be determined by the state medical examiner. Meanwhile agents are also working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.