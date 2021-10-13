A shooting incident that occurred Tuesday night in rural Hot Spring County, north of Malvern, left one person dead.
The Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office has requested the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division to investigate the apparent homicide.
Arthur Estralla, 49, of Hot Springs died at a local hospital about 8 p.m.
State police CID special agents began questioning witnesses at 3260 Arkansas Highway 171 where the shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
No arrest has occurred as of Wednesday afternoon.