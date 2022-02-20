There was no jackpot winner nationally Saturday of the Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
3-10-15-33-42, Powerball 11, Power Play 2.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Florida.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 tickets worth $100. There were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were five Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $37 million ($24.8 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
6-11-50-63-68, Mega Ball 17, Megaplier 4x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $75 million ($50.1 million cash).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.