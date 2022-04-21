There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
20-30-45-55-56, Powerball 14, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in New Jersey.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There were eight Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $400 million ($240.8 million cash value).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
2-9-33-47-53, Mega Ball 24, Megaplier 3x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $22 million ($12.9 million cash).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.