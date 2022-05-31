James Heritage, 39, of Hot Springs has been sentenced to 27 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $469,082.73 in restitution.
He entered a plea of guilty to two counts relating to fraud committed against the United States Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program and numerous state unemployment benefits administrators.
According to plea documents in the case, Heritage applied for and received a PPP loan for $183,937.32, using falsified employee and payroll data. In addition, Heritage applied for and received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a supplemental form of unemployment benefits, from thirty different states, by falsely representing to those states’ benefits administrators that he was eligible for the benefits.
Both the Paycheck Protection Program and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program are parts of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, a federal law passed in March 2020, designed to provide emergency financial assistance to Americans who are suffering the economic effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The case was investigated by the Department of Labor Office of the Investigator General, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the United States Postal Inspection Service, and the Small Business Administration Office of the Inspector General. Assistant United States Attorney Hunter Bridges prosecuted the case for the United States.