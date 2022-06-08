Up to a dozen vehicles may have been involved in a series of deadly collisions Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 30 north of Caddo Valley.
Arkansas State Police issued a statement saying they were investigating as many as three separate motor vehicle pile-ups.
“At least a dozen vehicles, or more, are collectively involved at the crash sites. There are confirmed fatalities and troopers have not been able to account for all individuals who may have been in the vehicles. A fire was initially reported within one of the crash sites,” the statement said.
Motorists were urged to use the iDriveArkansas website for developments.
The number of injuries was unavailable, but there were believed to be several.
The wreck happened about 12:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 30 in southern Hot Spring County at the 85.5-mile marker, about 5.6 miles northeast of Caddo Valley.
Interstate traffic is being diverted at the Caddo Valley and Social Hill exits. Rescue and recovery work is expected to require several more hours.
All available ambulances and wreckers were called to the scene.
One person who was in a car that was involved in the wreck told magnoliareporter.com that she initially saw an 18-wheeler flip over on its side into the median.
“So the 18-wheeler in front of me slammed on the brakes. I slammed on the brakes. Bumped into him,” Lindsi Laster of Texarkana said in a message to the news website.
“I came to a stop more in the right lane. Got hit by another 18-wheeler on the back left side and it pushed me into something in front of me. Then it hit another 18-wheeler and knocked the whole trailer off and boom! Caught fire. Right beside us. I turned around to make sure we weren’t gonna get hit again.”
Laster, who works at Wadley Regional Medical Center, said that after getting her son Lane out and safely away from her own demolished Chevrolet Traverse, she and others ran toward an overturned SUV that was on its side.
“We pulled a father out of a black SUV after breaking out the sunroof. About five of us carried him back away from the crash til EMT showed up and took care of him,” Laster said.
This is a developing story. See more later at magnoliareporter.com .