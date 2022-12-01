More than 2,400 new flu cases were reported to the Arkansas Department of Health for the week ended Friday.
Health authorities caution that reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state.
For Week 47, Arkansas reported “Very High” or 12 out of 13 for Influenza-Like-Illness (ILI) activity level indicator determined by data reported to ILINet.
Since October 2, over 11,900 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH by health care providers.
Eleven new flu deaths were recorded in the week.
Among flu antigen tests this season that can distinguish between influenza A and B virus types in Arkansas, 91 percent were influenza A, and 9 percent were influenza B.
Over 8 percent of patients visiting emergency rooms this week were there for ILI (Syndromic Surveillance), and 8 percent of outpatient visits were for ILI (ILINet sentinel providers).
No school absenteeism rates were reported last week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Arkansas reported 30 influenza-related deaths this flu season, including 1 pediatric death. Nineteen deaths had been recorded last week.
The Centers for Disease Control estimates so far this season, there have been at least 6.2 million illnesses, 53,000 hospitalizations, and 2,900 deaths from flu.
Thirteen Arkansas nursing homes have reported influenza outbreaks this season.
ARKANSAS DEATH REPORT FOR WEEK 47
Deaths from all causes: 507
Deaths due to Pneumonia: 52
PCR confirmed Flu Deaths: 4
Death Certificate or Flu Antigen only: 7 Cumulative Flu Deaths since 10/02/2022
PCR confirmed Flu deaths: 11
Death Certificate or Antigen only: 19
Cumulative Flu deaths: 30
Total Flu-Related Hospital Admissions – Cumulative: 468.Week ending 11/26/2022: 164
