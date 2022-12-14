Fort Smith Police Officer Robin Gaines and Hot Springs Police Officers Stephen Parrott and James Moore have been named the 2022 Arkansas Law Enforcement Officers of the Year.
Awards were announced this week at the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon at the Benton Event Center.
Officer Gaines intervened in a domestic violence dispute, where he was seriously injured, which was pivotal to ending the tragic crime. Officer Parrott and Officer Moore were recognized for stopping a shooting after a high school graduation ceremony outside the Hot Springs Convention Center, ultimately saving countless lives.
“Officer Gaines, Officer Parrott, and Officer Moore’s quick reaction and bravery halted extremely dangerous situations that easily could have turned into further tragedies,” said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “Each of these winners sacrifice so much to protect our communities. I cannot thank our law enforcement officials and their families enough for all they do on a daily basis.”
On October 17, 2021, Officer Gaines was dispatched to a disturbance with weapons call. When Officer Gaines arrived, he found Christofer Conner violently assaulting his 15-year-old son with a brick. Officer Gaines confronted Conner and ordered
him to drop the brick and get on the ground. Conner began to walk toward a residence instead of following the commands, so Officer Gaines placed himself between Conner and the house. Conner initially complied, but suddenly lunged at Officer Gaines and stabbed him in the neck with a large knife.
During the extremely violent attack, Officer Gaines was forced to fire his duty weapon to defend himself which ultimately ended the attack. Critically wounded, Officer Gaines was rushed to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.
Officer Gaines continues to recover from injuries he sustained that morning. The boy did not survive.
Further investigation revealed that Conner had killed his girlfriend inside the residence he was walking toward when Officer Gaines intervened. A young juvenile was located inside the residence relatively unharmed.
Fort Smith Police Chief Baker said, “Officer Gaines acted with heroism and bravery in the line of duty when confronted with extreme danger to his own life by a subject on a murderous rampage. His exemplary actions truly displayed the Guardian mindset all members of the Fort Smith Police Department strive to have.”
On May 12, 2022 a large fight broke out across from the Hot Springs Convention Center following a high school graduation ceremony. Officer Stephen Parrott and Officer James Moore, among others, were dispatched to the scene.
As officers were physically breaking up and attempting to disperse the crowd, one suspect drew a handgun and fired into the mass of people striking and ultimately killing one man.
Officers Parrott and Moore were both nearby and immediately took action by drawing their weapons and firing upon the suspect, striking him multiple times, causing him to cease shooting and flee on foot from the scene. The officers then chased the suspect through the crowd to a vehicle parked some distance away, later seeking medical treatment from a local hospital, leading to his apprehension.
Hot Springs Assistant Chief Billy Hrvatin said, “The heroic actions carried out by Officer Parrott and Officer Moore on that night potentially saved countless other victims from injury or death. Not only did they make the difficult decision to use deadly force, they did so without hesitation and without any due regard to their own safety.”
During the event, Rutledge also awarded the Dwayne Yarbrough Distinguished Service Award to Sergeant George Edelen of the Van Buren Police Department. The award honors
the legacy of distinguished public servant, Dwayne “Big D” Yarbrough, for his contributions to youth education and involvement initiatives. Over the last six years, Sergeant Edelen has served as a school resource officer at Butterfield Trail Middle School.
During that time, Sergeant Edelen has created various programs to bridge the divide between students and law enforcement. Sergeant Edelen began the ENAF—Everyone Needs A Friend program in response to the rise in youth suicide and accidental overdoses. The program provides all students with an opportunity to meet one-on-one with Sergeant Edelen to learn life skills, inspire volunteerism and help students realize their own potential.
Van Buren Police Chief Jamie Hammond said, “We do not get many chances to make positive impressions on our youth, so we are lucky to have had people like ‘Big D’ make those positive impacts, and now Sergeant Edelen to carry on Big D’s legacy.”
Rutledge also presented Valor Tributes, which are given in honor of members of the law enforcement community who lost their lives while in the line of duty as well as COVID-19. This year’s tributes were presented to Officer Gary Bean, Sergeant Joshua Caudell, Officer Vincent Parks, Senior Corporal Michael Springer, Sergeant William Shibley and Officer Jeremiah Story.
2022 Officer of the Year Winners from South Arkansas Counties
Ashley County
Trooper Charles (Ross) Allen, Arkansas State Police
Bradley County
Corporal Byron Curry, Arkansas State Police
Calhoun County
Trooper Justin Harper, Arkansas State Police
Chicot County
Trooper Christian Morphis, Arkansas State Police
Clark County
Chief Aaron Collier, Caddo Valley Police Department
Cleveland County
Corporal Greg Rowland, Arkansas State Police
Columbia County
Agent George Barnes, Arkansas Department of Community Corrections
Dallas County
Trooper Jimmy Plyler Jr., Arkansas State Police
Desha County
Senior Corporal Mitch Grant, Arkansas State Police
Drew County
Trooper Tyler Grant, Arkansas State Police
Hempstead County
Corporal Justin Dean, Hope Police Department
Howard County
Officer Ashanti Burris, Arkansas Department of Community Corrections
Lafayette County
Trooper Jordan Drake, Arkansas State Police
Lincoln County
Sergeant Freddie Childs, Arkansas Department of Corrections
Little River County
Trooper First Class Joshua Broughton and Trooper Ian Nelson, Arkansas State Police
Miller County (TIE)
Sergeant Kyle Caudle, Texarkana Police Department and Corporal Jay Thomas, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission
Nevada County
Trooper Robert Neese, Arkansas State Police
Ouachita County
The late Deputy Parker Cox, Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office
Sevier County (TIE)
Corporal Ernesto Echevarria, Arkansas State Police and Wildlife Officer Tyler Hill, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission
Union County
Trooper Trevoris Tatum, Arkansas State Police