There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
21-28-32-44-49, Powerball 6, Power Play 3x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $300.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $133 million ($87.8 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
24-28-39-44-66, Mega Ball 25, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $22 million ($14.5 million cash).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.