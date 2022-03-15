Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

21-28-32-44-49, Powerball 6, Power Play 3x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $300.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $133 million ($87.8 million cash value).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

24-28-39-44-66, Mega Ball 25, Megaplier 3x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $22 million ($14.5 million cash).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

