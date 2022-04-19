A statewide Amber Alert has been cancelled after Trynytee Case, 17, of Hot Springs, was found safe.
The alert was issued after Case left her job at the Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery, 502 Central Ave., at approximately 9:15 p.m. Monday.
The victim, along with another co-worker, was walking to their vehicles parked a block away. The two females were met by a white female they didn’t know standing near a parked vehicle. The unknown woman asked the victim if she could use her phone. The unknown female told Case and her co-worker that she was lost and her parents were staying in a condo in Hot Springs.
The unknown female changed her mind and told the victim that she needed to utilize the GPS coordinates and asked the victim to walk closer to the unknown female's vehicle.
During this time the friend of the victim said that she would go and get her vehicle, parked in the City of Hot Springs owned parking garage. When the friend arrived to pick-up Case, she was gone. The friend tried to call Case, with no answer.
The friend called Case’s mother. The mother tried many times to call the Case’s phone. One the final call, Case answered and said "everything is fine.”
But then, a male voice came on the phone and said he was demanding $10,000 for her return or Case would be killed and dismembered. The phone went dead and no contact has been made since.
The last known location of the cell phone was on Arkansas 7 south of Hot Springs. On Tuesday afternoon, lawmen learned that Case may be traveling in a white-colored 2021 Nissan Versa with a Tennessee license plate 59B D82.
Hot Springs Police are still trying to find the vehicle.