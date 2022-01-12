Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

2-3-19-52-58, Mega Ball 16, Megaplier 2x.

There were two Match 5 + Megaplier winners of $2 million in Idaho and Tennessee.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaball + MegaPlay winner of $30,000. There was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were five Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.

Tuesdays Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $325 million ($224.1 million cash).

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

14-17-18-21-27, Powerball 9, Power Play 2x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $38 million ($26.4 million cash value).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

