There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
2-3-19-52-58, Mega Ball 16, Megaplier 2x.
There were two Match 5 + Megaplier winners of $2 million in Idaho and Tennessee.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaball + MegaPlay winner of $30,000. There was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were five Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Tuesdays Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $325 million ($224.1 million cash).
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
14-17-18-21-27, Powerball 9, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $38 million ($26.4 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.