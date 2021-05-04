Regional headlines as reported by magnoliareporter.com’s Twitter news feeds. Visit specific sites for more information:
Multiple sources, Gov. Asa Hutchinson sets goal to have 50 percent of state’s population vaccinated against COVID-10 within 90 days. … Lawrence Co. Ext Service, Extensive damage in Walnut Ridge overnight due to high winds. … Region 8 News, The U.S. is experiencing a shortage of chlorine. … KTVE – KARD, Monroe, LA police arrest woman who posted video on Instagram that showed her beating her child. … NOLA.com, The Louisiana House Education Committee rejected a bill that would have kept transgender girls from competing on sports teams that align with their gender. … The Sentinel-Record, Investigation continues into the discovery of a deceased person Friday on West Glazypeau Road in Mountain Pine. … KATV News, Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after a person was found dead at a Newport apartment. … KATV News, A naked woman in a stolen truck led police on a chase in Northwest Arkansas that ended when she got out and was tackled by an officer. … Fox16 News, Arkansas general revenues $153.3 million above forecast in April.