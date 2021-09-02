Magnolia police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile in connection with a shooting that happened on Tuesday afternoon.
Police were dispatched to the Magnolia Regional Medical Center in reference to an adult male patient, 19, with a gunshot wound. Police Chief Todd Dew said the victim was severely injured but is recovering.
The suspect was identified and taken into custody on Wednesday. The male gunman was charged with terroristic act, battery first degree and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Dew said it will be up to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to decide whether the gunman should be tried as an adult.
The gunman was not publicly identified because of his age.