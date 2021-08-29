Hurricane Ida, a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150, was poised Sunday morning to come ashore southwest of New Orleans – an event that may prove catastrophic to the Crescent City.
South Central Arkansas should experience only scattered showers and thunderstorms from Ida’s feeder bands. Locally gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall will be possible. However, it’s already been a wet month and a wet summer for Magnolia, with 8.55 inches of rain since August 1 and 23.13 inches since June 1.
More rain and any substantial wind could cause problems for the region’s power grid as weakened tree root systems crash through power lines.
South Arkansas was already feeling the effects of Hurricane Ida in other ways.
Magnolia motels and hotels filled Saturday night with South Louisiana storm evacuees filling rooms. Utility repair crews from as far away as Colorado brought linemen, trucks and equipment to Magnolia, staging in the city to respond where they are needed after the storm.
No emergency shelters have opened in the Magnolia area.
At 10 a.m., Ida’s center of circulation was about 60 miles west-southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River, and 85 miles south of New Orleans. It had maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. It was moving northwest at 13 mph.
The National Hurricane Center said a slightly slower northwestward motion should continue through this evening. A turn toward the north should occur by Monday morning, followed by a slightly faster northeastward motion by Monday night and Tuesday.
On the forecast track, the center of Ida will make landfall along the coast of southeastern Louisiana within the hurricane warning area within the next few hours. Ida is then forecast to move well inland over portions of Louisiana and western Mississippi Monday and Monday night, and move across the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday.
Reports from NOAA and Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicated that the maximum sustained winds are near 150 mph with higher gusts. Ida is an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some slight additional strengthening is still possible before Ida moves onshore along the Louisiana coast. Rapid weakening is expected after landfall.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 50 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles. An elevated NOAA C-MAN station at Southwest Pass recently reported a sustained wind of 105 mph and a wind gust of 121 mph. A station in Shell Beach, Louisiana, recently reported a sustained wind of 44 mph and a gust of 52 mph.
A NOAA National Ocean Service tide gauge in Shell Beach, Louisiana, recently reported a water level of 5.6 feet above mean higher high water, which is an approximation of inundation in that area.
The latest minimum central pressure reported by an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is 933 mb (27.55 inches).
The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide:
Port Fourchon, LA to Mouth of the Mississippi River -- 12-16 ft
Morgan City, LA to Port Fourchon, LA -- 8-12 ft
Mouth of the Mississippi River to Bay St. Louis, MS including Lake Borgne -- 8-12 ft
Bay St. Louis, MS to Ocean Springs, MS -- 6-9 ft
Burns Point, LA to Morgan City, LA -- 5-8 ft
Lake Pontchartrain -- 5-8 ft
Ocean Springs, MS to MS/AL border -- 4-7 ft
Lake Maurepas -- 4-6 ft
Port Fourchon is a major center for the Gulf of Mexico's petrochemical industry and may take a direct hit from Ida.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said via Twitter that the only safe thing for people still in Ida's path is to ride out the store at home as best they can.
The City of New Orleans' 911 system began experiencing problems on Sunday morning. The public was given an alternate number, 504-821-2222, to call. The Lake Pontchartrain Causeway was closing at 11 a.m.