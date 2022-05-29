Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

2-39-50-61-66, Powerball 15, Power Play 2x.

There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in Florida and New York.

In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $157 million ($93.2 million cash value).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

3-14-40-53-54, Mega Ball 8, Megaplier 3x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $170 million ($100.8 million cash value).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you