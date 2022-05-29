There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
2-39-50-61-66, Powerball 15, Power Play 2x.
There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in Florida and New York.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $157 million ($93.2 million cash value).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
3-14-40-53-54, Mega Ball 8, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $170 million ($100.8 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.