There was no grand prize winner of Friday’s national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
7-28-29-58-59, Mega Ball 10, Megaplier 3x.
There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in Florida and New York.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,500. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $600.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $31 million ($18.4 million cash value).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
20-30-45-55-56, Powerball 14, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $400 million ($240.8 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.