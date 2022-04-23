Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner of Friday’s national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

7-28-29-58-59, Mega Ball 10, Megaplier 3x.

There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in Florida and New York.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,500. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $600.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $31 million ($18.4 million cash value).

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

20-30-45-55-56, Powerball 14, Power Play 2x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $400 million ($240.8 million cash value).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

