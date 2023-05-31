There was no grand prize winner of Tuesday’s national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
13-16-40-64-68, Mega Ball 21, Megaplier 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $203 million ($104.6 million cash).
In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,000. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
21-33-35-62-64, Powerball 24, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $239 million ($121.5 million cash).